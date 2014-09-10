You'll love these cult movie character playing cards

Playing cards are one of the oldest and best loved tools for anything from games to gambling. Designers and illustrators have reimagined their own versions with an array of custom playing cards on offer and now, London based creative agency Human After All are putting their movie-inspired spin on the cards.

The Cult Movie cards are a celebration of cinema; they're a celebration of those movies and characters that will forever live on in the hearts of fans. Hand-drawn by award-winning illustrator, Human After All creative director and Creative Bloq favourite Paul Willoughby, the cards feature characters from The Shining, Pulp Fiction, Fifth Element and more.

"I've spent the last decade making movie-themed iconography and I’ve always been fascinated by cinema’s power to tell stories that emerge from unforgettable imagery," he explains. After a successful Kickstarter Campaign, the cards will be available to the wider public soon. Be the first to find out exactly when over on the Cult Movie cards website.

