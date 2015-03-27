Take your art to new heights with ImagineFX

If you're even remotely interested in making colourful, fun, and immediately appealing art work, you'd better pick up the new issue of ImagineFX to start doing just that.

Leading with a cover of colourful delight, Paul Kwon's bright and brilliant image is explained step-by-step in a workshop inside.

We catch up with Russian artist Ilya Kuvshinov at his new home in Japan to talk about fullfilling his dreams working in Japan.

Indonesian art studio Caravan open their doors and share their secrets to success on working on titles like Ultimate Alliance 2, GI Joe: Sigma 6, Amazing Spider-Man, and Transformers.

Want to know more before you buy the issue? Take a look inside this issue now!

We also explore the psychology behind 'selfies' in art, get a panel of pros to answer your art questions, open Devon Cady-Lee's Dune-inspired sketchbook, and get a glimpse of Winona Nelson's art studio.

And that's before we get to the workshops that cover 'how to design a manga character' with Low Zi Rong, 'doing the monster mash' with Brett Parson, and 'using uigital pastel techniques' led by Jade Mosch.

Valentina Remenar also shares her process for designing a sci-fi warrior by combining different painting styles

So if you want to take your art to the next level this month, learn a raft of cool digital art techniques from the best, and start making art that engages your viewer, here's your chance!

ImagineFX is on sale now!