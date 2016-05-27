5 challenges to awaken your creativity

Build up your creative muscles with these exercises

The idea of practicing creativity might feel counterintuitive, but as this infographic from WriteMyEssays shows, everyone from freelancers working from home to art directors can take simple steps to build up their creative muscles.

It's all about challenging yourself and your surroundings. When was the last time you asked lots of questions, let you mind wander onto the page, or even just shook up your daily routine? These are all simple exercises that can put you in a creative mindset and lead to surprising results.

As the infographic reveals, creativity often declines with age. However it also highlights that creativity can be picked up at any point of life. You've just got to make the time and invest the energy, and soon your brain will be bursting with innovative ideas. It's never too late to get started, so what's stopping you?