Beautiful print charts all of UK's Christmas number ones

Which is your favourite Christmas number one?

There have been some incredible greeting card designs this Christmas and this beautifully simplistic offering from UK designer GS Lowry aims to chart all of the UK's Christmas number ones – from the 1950s right up until present day. With gorgeous inks and a clever, infographic design, it's certainly a hit for us.

"It was initially a self-initated project inspired by a conversation with my friend about what was the best Christmas Song of all time – I was surprised to find that the Pogues Fairytale in New York had never actually made it to number 1 – beaten by the Pet Shop Boys," Lowry explains. I set about creating 2 infographics: one featuring every UK #1 Hit Singles of all time… and the other the poor runners-up who only made number 2."

"I produced a small print run for friends and associates… and soon had lots of requests for copies of the design. This year, I’ve produced a larger print run and printed the cards in pantone metallic inks as traditional greetings cards." If you want to buy one yourself, you can head on over to Lowry's shop, with all profits going towards War Child.

Can you spot your favourite Christmas number one? Let us know in the comments box below!