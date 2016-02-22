8 top business card design tips

Click on the image to see the full-size infographic

As a designer or artist, you have the power to create an exceptionally unique business card that recipients will hold onto for months, or even years. Whether you start off with one of the great business card templates available online, or design your own stunning letterpress business cards, there are some pieces of advice that you need to bear in mind.

That's why the helpful folk at Company Folders have made the above step-by-step guide in infographic form to help you design the perfect business card. And that's not all – if you head to their blog you'll find more handy tips for getting that business card just right.

