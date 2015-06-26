How to choose a design partner

Click the image to see the full-size infographic

Have you ever wondered what advice a potential new design partner would give you if you were to ask? In a market crammed full of potential design partners all jumping onto the same formula of trends and methodologies, how do you go about choosing the one that's right for you?

Design Board International's business development director Raya Tsanova shows you how in this handy graphic, one of the best infographics around if you're looking for the perfect design partner.

