Why you need to use responsive web design

Click to enlarge the infographic

There are all sorts of tricks and hacks web designers use to make their sites more Google-friendly. But while some techniques are frowned upon by the almighty search engine, responsive web design is a sure-fire way to improve user experience and climb those all-important rankings.

After learning last year that 30 per cent of website traffic came from mobile devices, Indian-based web design agency Fullestop created this infographic to help other web designers build the perfect responsive site across desktop, tablet and mobile.

Is your website fully responsive, or do you need to make a few adjustments based on this infographic? Let us know in the comments.

