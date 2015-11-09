5 web design takeaways from 2015

Click the graphic to enlarge

It only seems like yesterday we were charting the biggest web design trends of 2014. But, as we enter November, we're edging ever close to the end of 2015 – where has the time gone? Well, if you're a web designer, chances are your time has been spent creating lots of simple lay-outs with a focus on mobile design.

That's what Cross Web Ideas are suggesting, with this infographic that rounds up the biggest web design trends of 2015. They're also charting the continuous trend of flat design – love it or hate it – with 68 per cent of web designers saying that flat design is here to stay.

It's clear UX has been a big focus this year, with an increase in mobile design – an important aspect of web design with the infographic stating that 90 per cent of people use multiple device screens sequentially. So, what do you make of the findings? Let us know your thoughts and predictions for the year ahead.

[via Cross Web Ideas]

Like this? Read these!