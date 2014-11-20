6 web design trends you may want to forget

Click the image to see the full size infographic

Web design has come a long way in past decade or two. Since it first landed on our screens, websites have gone from the ghastly to the great, with some nostalgic references still making their way into web design today.

"Remember what websites looked like in the '90s? If you're thinking Comic Sans, Scrolling Marquees, Hit Counters, and Animated GIFs, you're on the right track!" explains WhoIsHostingThis' Kate Miller. "Thankfully a lot has changed since then, but there are some design elements that have lingered through the years, whether they've inspired new trends or trends that are hot on the comeback trail."

Featuring everything from Comic Sans, frames, Google and animated GIFs, this inforgraphic from Who Is Hosting This is a blast from the past that you may not necessarily welcome. Let us know your favourite thing about the '90s internet!

Which web design trend would you rather forget? Let us know in the comments box below!