12 art directors to follow on Instagram

The visual storytelling power of Instagram is indisputable - this platform provides the ultimate showcase of the beauty found in everyday life. Here, chief content editor at ImageBrief, Avril Delaney has handpicked a list of some of the most creative minds in the industry to see how they curate their everyday lives.

Who: Design director at Deutsch

Location: New York City, New York

Follower count: 1,789

Passionate about design and typography, Juan Carlos Pagan has worked with brands ranging from MTV to Pinterest, The New York Lottery, the Asian American Film Festival, and The New York Times Magazine. His Instagram feed incorporates a blend of the design elements that we see in his work, cool patterns in everyday moments, and beauty and humor in mundane and unexpected places.

Who: Designer and art director

Location: New York City, New York and Austin, Texas

Follower count: 4,789

Having worked on campaigns for McDonald's and Sony Music, Jessie Bearden is a fireball of imagination. Her Instagram feed provides a direct lens into her creative mind. See sketches, videos of her creative process, everyday experiences, and images that she finds beautiful.

Who: Senior art director at McCann

Location: Istanbul, Turkey

Follower count: 572

In her role at McCann, Deniz works with name brands like Coca-Cola, L'Oreal, Atasay, and Evyap. On her Instagram feed, you can see her biggest source of inspiration — her vibrant surroundings in her native Istanbul. If you love architecture, art, and creative patterns found in everyday life, you'll love Deniz's feed.

Who: Creative director and photographer

Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

Follower count: 16.4K

A self-taught photographer, Simon enjoys creating optical illusions by spending unrelated objects into one cohesive image. His Instagram feed is powered by these amazing, out-of-the-ordinary compositions.

Who: Visual designer at R/GA

Location: Austin, Texas

Follower count: 344

A photographer and designer, Lewis has directed campaigns for household names like Nike, Google, Whole Foods, Chipotle, Walgreens, AT&T, Beats by Dre, and Wrigley. On his Instagram feed, you'll see an eclectic mix of motorcycles, illustration, and architecture, all from his perspective.

Who: Chief creative officer at AKQA

Location: New York City, New York

Follower count: 1,894

Named in Creativity Magazine's annual "Creativity 50", as well as one of "the Top 25 Most Creative People in Advertising" by Forbes Magazine, Rei Inamoto is one of the most influential individuals in the marketing and creative industry today.

On the agency side, he's worked with Audi, Google, Nike, Xbox, and Verizon. He's been inducted into "The Hall of Achievement" by the American Advertising Federation and draws upon influences from all over the world.

His mission is to make things that are useful, usable, and desirable — a perspective that shines through his Instagram feed, which combines seasonal beauty with stunning architecture and patterns.

