5 Thanksgiving designs that put a twist on tradition

What better way to celebrate the start of teh holiday season in a creative way than take a look at these five designs inspired by Thanksgiving. So, take a break from the turkey at the table and the football on the television and grab yourself some holiday inspiration.

01. Whole Foods typographic poster

We love the fonts used in this Thanksgiving project

These cover and interior designs and illustrations for Whole Foods' Thanksgiving and Christmas Holiday Guides were created by artist and illustrator Jon Contino. We absolutely love the typographic styles he's showcased across the entire branding - making it a very eye-catching project indeed.

02. Letterpress coaster

Your table will look wonderful with these Thanksgiving typography coasters

You can celebrate in style with friends and family on Thanksgiving with these brilliantly designed letterpress coasters. The Thanksgiving-themed typography coasters are printed on 80pt coaster stock in tangerine and gold ink and are Packaged in a clear plastic box for protection/storage.

03. Thanksgiving beer

A tasty label design for a Thanksgiving beer

This beer label design was created by Stockholm based typographer Martin Schmetzer. The micro brewery's thanksgiving/pumpkin beer is highlighted in the design, with Schmetzer using reds, oranges and browns in the colour scheme as well as a cute pumpkin illustration.

04. Thanksgiving icons

We love the adorable simplicity of these Thanksgiving icon designs

These adorable Thanksgiving icon designs include a turkey, a corn on the cob, grapes, a pumpkin and a pilgrim's hat. We love the minimalist style of these, with Moatasem Kharazz's designs letting the colours and bold graphics speak for themselves.

05. Hand turkey illustrations

We love these adorable hand illustrations, which feature a whole host of creatures

Designer and artist Karyn Jacobsen has been illustrating hand turkeys for tee shirts, posters, pins and her hand turkey blog for a while now. She's taken the childhood tradition of drawing these cute hand creatures and has turned them into this inspirational series of pop culture icons and loveable characters.

Have you come across any unusual and inspirational Thanksgiving designs? Let us know in the comments box below!