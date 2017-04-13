7 great tips for redesigning a logo

Regular readers of Creative Bloq will be all too aware of how difficult it can be to create a successful logo design. We regularly report on the latest logo redesign efforts of companies like Aldi and Fanta, and if there's one thing they all have in common it's that people get pretty vocal if they miss the mark.

Seeing as logos are such an important part of how people interact with companies, getting them right is really important. And while there aren't any hard and fast rules of what does and doesn't make for a good logo, this infographic by Company Folders runs through some useful tips designers should keep in mind.

Highlighting the importance of simplicity, embracing trends, and even looking to the past, this infographic runs through seven areas designers should consider when redesigning a logo.

Click the icon in the top right to see the full-sized infographic

Related articles: