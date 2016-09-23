Can you spot the hidden clues in these crime-inspired designs?

2016 marks the centenary of English crime author Agatha Christie writing her first novel and the creation of infamous Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. And to celebrate the occasion, Jim Sutherland of Studio Sutherl& and illustrator Neil Webb have created a beautiful new set of stamps for Royal Mail, inspired by some of Christie's best-known novels, including Murder on the Orient Express, The Mysterious Affair at Styles and The Body in the Library.

But, like Christie's crime stories, there's more than meets the eye here. Sutherland and Webb came up with the genius idea to illustrate each stamp depicting one of Christie's novels in a single frame, with clues that point to the murdered hidden cleverly amongst the artwork. In order to reveal the hidden clues, you must use UV light, heat or, the Christie favourite, a magnifying glass.

And if that wasn't enough to keep you busy, each stamp also features a hidden letter, which combine to spell Agatha. Not only are these clever, charming and unique designs, Webb's black and white stylised illustrations are also completely on point. We don't know about you, but we're off down the post office to get a set.