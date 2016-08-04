Designing the future of content

The ever-shifting digital landscape can be a difficult place for product designers to navigate, but watch this video from Generate New York and Hannah Donovan might just help you find your place.

A product designer based in New York, Hannah currently leads product design at Drip and has worked at the intersection of design, music and technology for the last decade, giving her a special insight into creating digital products that address our desire for discovery and inspiration.

Not too long ago, she notes, it seemed like big data and collaborative filtering were going to solve our desire for discovery and inspiration. At the same time, platforms dedicated to new methods of self expression – music, writing, video and so on – have matured, and their new forms of content have become mainstays of our culture. Today, content companies are adapting to become digital products, and tech companies are learning to make content.

In this informative and fun talk – with the odd digression into the world of Prince – she uses case studies, experiments and stories to help plot out a map with which designers can learn to navigate the digital landscape, and to offer answers to the questions of what should win out in humans vs computers, pro- vs user-generated content and opinion vs democracy.

