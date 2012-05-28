FREEBIE! Get an exclusive Cameron Moll WordPress theme courtesy of WooThemes

WooThemes offer the finest WordPress themes and top-notch support to get your website looking amazing and up-and-running in no time.

This week, the company is generously offering all Creative Bloq readers its Briefed theme absolutely FREE. And not only that, WooThemes are also giving a further 30% discount off their brilliant support services.

Download the free Briefed theme here. For instructions on how to install it, watch this video tutorial.

To take advantage of the 30% discount on either the Standard ($70) or Developer Package ($150) of Briefed, simply use the coupon code BRIEFEDBLOQ in the discount section at the checkout.

But be quick - this offer is only available until Friday, 1 June.

About Briefed

Designed by Cameron Moll, Briefed is for all types of designers & creatives thanks to it's modular layout and clean, minimal design. The home page is completely customizable with a portfolio powered by custom post types, optional Dribbble feed, and jsMasonry for an adaptive layout.

Briefed is perfect for freelancers, designers and agencies showcasing portfolios, whilst regular blogging. Its unique features include:

Featured Slider

A custom home page featured slider to showcase your work with style, all powered by jQuery. Optional slider pagination gives your visitors easy overview. Posts can either be portfolio items or blog posts due to it being tag based.

Custom Homepage

A custom home page layout with about, slider, portfolio, and tumblog modules, all of which can be enabled or disabled in the theme options.

Portfolio Page Template

An optional integrated portfolio section on the home page, and a dedicated page template driven by custom post types, which utilises jsMasonry to display your work, with a tag sorter.

Custom Post Types

The theme takes full advantage of the new custom post types functionality than came with WordPress 3.0, so adding portfolio posts is dead easy!

Custom Typography

You can customize the typography in the theme to suit, and there is full support for Google Fonts in the font selector.

Custom Widgets

The theme has a widgetized 1 sidebar (that you can even include on the home page) and 4 footer, and as always comes with 8 custom Woo Widgets (Ad Space, Blog Author, WooTabs, Subscribe, Feedback, Search, Flickr and Twitter).

Alternative Styles

The theme includes 9 alternative color styles which you can preview in the demo, and also has styling options for background color/image and setting link and button color.

About WooThemes

WooThemes was started by three passionate web designers in three different countries, who set out to make themes that could stand toe-to-toe with the best looking websites in the world. But were also flexible and easy to customise.

WooThemes current, extensive library now means that users can pick whichever theme is perfect for their site. The company also releases new themes every month, created by some of the world's top designers.