Watch this! Typography-based animation for the Olympics

We can’t wait for the Olympics to start, and this awesome animation is getting us more excited than ever!

The video, directed by Moisés Arancibia, conveys the story of US gymnast John Orozco in a primarily red, white and blue animation heavy on geometric angles and typography that reinforces key inspirational words and messages.

Each of the 12 videos begins with a live interview with a different athlete; then the view cuts to an animated interpretation of their story. The campaign, titled 'The Team Behind The Team' is a collaboration between Y&R, VML, Cohn & Wolfes and Duck Studios.

