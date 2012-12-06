FxCamera brings voice to photos

20 million-plus Android downloads can't be wrong, and they aren't - FxCamera is not just innovative but accomplished too.

If an app-maker claims on its website that its app "makes you creative", incredulous eyebrows will be raised. But when the app is FxCamera, the hugely popular and highly-rated Android photography and photo-effects app from Bitcellar, you can take that bold claim a touch more seriously. Now FxCamera is available on iOS, but does it bring anything new to a highly saturated table?

Well, yes. And it's not what you'd expect. They call it Voice Picture, a feature which enables you record a voice message at the same time as you are taking photos. This is done via the on-screen shutter button which, when swiped to the right and held down, allows you to create a kind of spoken caption for your image. You can even share Voice Pictures on Facebook through FxCamera.

FxCamera allows you to record a voice caption for your photos and share it on Facebook

Novelty, or the setter of a new trend? Well, there are upcoming apps with similar features, so time will tell - but FxCamera offers much more than Voice Picture. There is a variety of camera effects to choose from including vintage, fisheye, and symmetrical, and you can use it as a normal camera and improve your images with its auto enhance feature.

On top of this there are several post-processing effects to choose from, in the familar style of Instagram and other camera apps. It is missing a zoom function, and the images take a little bit of time to process, but these are minor gripes. All in all, this is a very good camera app which - as it is free - is worth downloading to try out the Voice Picture function alone.

Words: Craig Stewart

