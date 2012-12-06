FxCamera brings voice to photos

Topics

Yes, it's another free camera and photo editing app for the iPhone and iPad. But this one adds something new...

By Review 

Our Verdict

20 million-plus Android downloads can't be wrong, and they aren't - FxCamera is not just innovative but accomplished too.

For

  • Good variety of effects
  • Voice Picture is fun
  • Slick interface

Against

  • Slow at processing pictures
  • No zoom

If an app-maker claims on its website that its app "makes you creative", incredulous eyebrows will be raised. But when the app is FxCamera, the hugely popular and highly-rated Android photography and photo-effects app from Bitcellar, you can take that bold claim a touch more seriously. Now FxCamera is available on iOS, but does it bring anything new to a highly saturated table?

Well, yes. And it's not what you'd expect. They call it Voice Picture, a feature which enables you record a voice message at the same time as you are taking photos. This is done via the on-screen shutter button which, when swiped to the right and held down, allows you to create a kind of spoken caption for your image. You can even share Voice Pictures on Facebook through FxCamera.

FxCamera allows you to record a voice caption for your photos and share it on Facebook

Novelty, or the setter of a new trend? Well, there are upcoming apps with similar features, so time will tell - but FxCamera offers much more than Voice Picture. There is a variety of camera effects to choose from including vintage, fisheye, and symmetrical, and you can use it as a normal camera and improve your images with its auto enhance feature.

On top of this there are several post-processing effects to choose from, in the familar style of Instagram and other camera apps. It is missing a zoom function, and the images take a little bit of time to process, but these are minor gripes. All in all, this is a very good camera app which - as it is free - is worth downloading to try out the Voice Picture function alone.

Words: Craig Stewart

Key info

  • Price: Free
  • Works with: iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad
  • Version: 1.1.1
  • App size: 14.7MB
  • Developer: Bitcellar Inc
  • Age rating: 4+

The Verdict

8

out of 10

FxCamera

