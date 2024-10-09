These are my 9 favourite Prime Day deals for creatives so far: laptops, drawing tablets, 3D printers and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Samsung) This is a huge saving on a really, really cool tablet. You can get $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, down from $1,199 to $899 over at Best Buy. For context, that is still the average retail price, and I'm seeing this model go for $1,199.99 at Amazon, and $1,179.99 at Walmart. Getting this beast for under a grand is a great deal. But who is it for? Well, as it comes with a stylus, I'd say anyone who wants to start scribbling and sketching straight away. True, it's not as responsive as an iPad Pro for digital art, and this is an Android tablet, which comes with its positives ands negatives. But with a gorgeous AMOLED Touchscreen – and did I mention it's 14.6-inches – this is a great tab for some artists and all movie watchers!

(Image credit: Apple) Some of the deals that I'm seeing aren't all-time low prices, and honestly I think they could be bettered around Black Friday. But they're also decent savings on kit that we highly rate here are Creative Bloq. Case in point: the Mac mini (M2, 2023), with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, and 256GB SSD. Yes, it only comes with 8GB RAM, which instantly takes it off the radar of pros like video editors. But photo editors, students and writers – this is a stylish PC at a decent price. Down from $599 to $529 over at Amazon.

(Image credit: Future) Now, hear me out. Yes, the Asus ProArt P16 is a whopping $1,699.99, even when you take the $200 off the price for Prime Day, over at Best Buy. But it's also our top pick of the best laptop for CAD work, so for the right creative, this is basically the best option out there right now. Also, consider that for that you get a RTX 4060 card, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, 4K touch screen, and all that sweet Copilot magic. It's a serious laptop for serious professionals, and if that's you, then it's a great deal this Prime Day in October.

(Image credit: Future) Welcome to our brand new live blog, bringing you all the best deals on the best tech a digital creative could want. I've highlighted my 9 favourite picks above, covering drawing tablets, 3D printers, hard drives and laptops. But I'm not going to stop there, and as and when our team come across the best deals, we'll be reporting on them here. Let's round things off with No 10: Creative Bloq's overall favourite drawing tablet, XENCELABS' 12-inch Pen Tablet, currently has 25% off right now, over at Amazon. More to come!!