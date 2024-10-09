Live
These are my 9 favourite Prime Day deals for creatives so far: laptops, drawing tablets, 3D printers and more
Today is the last day to upgrade your creative setup, whatever your interest.
Quick links
Apple deals quick links
- Amazon Devices: save up to 60% off Echo & Kindles
- Laptops: $540 off the LG gram and the MacBook Air for $749
- 3D Printing: up to $200 of the Anykubic Kobra 2 and more
- Drawing tablets: 20% off Huion Kamvas Slate 10
- Hard drives: Samsung, Kingston and WD get slashed by 50%
- Monitors: Samsung and LG 24-inch monitors from $109
- Office chairs: huge discounts like the Sihoo M18 at just $129
The best laptop Prime Day deals
LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1: $1,299.99 $759.99 at Amazon
Save $540: Looking for a portable, super-light, but very capable Windows laptop? Well, this is a cracking option, and with it's Wacom pen compatibility, it's a great choice for students and digital artists alike. I really like that it comes with 16GB RAM (shouldn't all laptops?! MacBook, I'm looking at you!)
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best Buy
Save $250: This deal is getting better. It was $799 and now it's $50 lower. True, this is the 8GB RAM iteration (16GB should be standard in 2024), but for everyday use, this 13-inch portable laptop is stylish and powerful enough.
ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024): $1,499 $1,274.99 at Amazon
Save $225: With its OLED display, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, not to mention Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, this is a frontrunner for laptop of the year here at Creative Bloq. We love it, and if you're into multi-screen versatility, we reckon you will too.
MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon
Save $200: OK, that's more like it. 18GB RAM with a M3 Pro chip makes this a snappy option for creatives pros of all types (well, maybe not 3D modellers – you'll want the M3 Max). I've used this laptop, and though it's a lot heavier than the two option above, with that weight come power! Beautiful display, and plenty of grunt. Nice.
The best 3D printer Prime Day 2 deals
Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: $399.99 $199 at Anycubic
Save $200: We're stepping away from Amazon for a second (not all the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon, after all). Right now the best deal on one of the best entry-level 3D printers out there, comes direct from the manufacturer. The Kobra 2 Pro is fast, so if you want to get into 3D printing, and see the results right away, this is a great choice.
Price Check: $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon
Creality Ender-5 S1: $529 $299 at Creality
Save $230: It's the same with the mid-level Ender-5 S1 – the best deal is not to be found on Amazon this year. This model offers speeds of 250mm/s, and has a touchscreen for ease of use. This is one of the biggest saves on one of the best printers we've found so far this Prime Day 2.
Price Check: $349 at Amazon
The best drawing tablet Prime Day deals
Huion Kamvas Slate 10: $249 $199.20 at Amazon
Save 20%: This is the new model from Huion, and it's aimed at beginner artists that want to delve into the world of digital art. Our digital art editor Ian Dean owns one, and loves it. It comes with a stand and stylus, with 8GB RAM and a lovely display boasting a 87% Adobe RGB colour gamut.
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon
Save $100: When it comes to pro digital art tech, the iPad Pro has always been a favourite. At over a grand, this is really only for professionals who want maximum portability in their art making, but with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, it really is a unique canvas.
The best hard drive Prime Day deals
SAMSUNG T7 Shield: $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $60: Most digital creatives will want a minimum of 1TB, and that's what you get with the rugged T7 Shield. You also get up to 1050MB/s speeds and a USB 3.2 Gen2 port. It will also withstand dust, water and a drop from a great height.
LIVE: Latest Updates
This is a huge saving on a really, really cool tablet.
You can get $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, down from $1,199 to $899 over at Best Buy. For context, that is still the average retail price, and I'm seeing this model go for $1,199.99 at Amazon, and $1,179.99 at Walmart.
Getting this beast for under a grand is a great deal. But who is it for? Well, as it comes with a stylus, I'd say anyone who wants to start scribbling and sketching straight away. True, it's not as responsive as an iPad Pro for digital art, and this is an Android tablet, which comes with its positives ands negatives. But with a gorgeous AMOLED Touchscreen – and did I mention it's 14.6-inches – this is a great tab for some artists and all movie watchers!
Some of the deals that I'm seeing aren't all-time low prices, and honestly I think they could be bettered around Black Friday. But they're also decent savings on kit that we highly rate here are Creative Bloq.
Case in point: the Mac mini (M2, 2023), with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, and 256GB SSD. Yes, it only comes with 8GB RAM, which instantly takes it off the radar of pros like video editors. But photo editors, students and writers – this is a stylish PC at a decent price.
Now, hear me out. Yes, the Asus ProArt P16 is a whopping $1,699.99, even when you take the $200 off the price for Prime Day, over at Best Buy. But it's also our top pick of the best laptop for CAD work, so for the right creative, this is basically the best option out there right now.
Also, consider that for that you get a RTX 4060 card, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, 4K touch screen, and all that sweet Copilot magic. It's a serious laptop for serious professionals, and if that's you, then it's a great deal this Prime Day in October.
Welcome to our brand new live blog, bringing you all the best deals on the best tech a digital creative could want.
I've highlighted my 9 favourite picks above, covering drawing tablets, 3D printers, hard drives and laptops. But I'm not going to stop there, and as and when our team come across the best deals, we'll be reporting on them here.
Let's round things off with No 10: Creative Bloq's overall favourite drawing tablet, XENCELABS' 12-inch Pen Tablet, currently has 25% off right now, over at Amazon.
More to come!!
Sometimes being creative doesn't mean chasing after the latest bit of kit. As our design editor Daniel John recently reported, retro-archaic pieces of tech, like his favourite dumb phone the Punkt MP02, also get good discounts over Prime Day.
Personally I think my life would fall apart (for at least a day) if I ever got rid of my iPhone, but who knows, maybe calming down on the tech race is what we all need... hmm, and maybe this is not the right place for these anti-cutting edge tech musings.... DEALS!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1