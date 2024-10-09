Live

These are my 9 favourite Prime Day deals for creatives so far: laptops, drawing tablets, 3D printers and more

Today is the last day to upgrade your creative setup, whatever your interest.

News
By
published
A selection of the best deals for creatives this Prime Day 2
(Image: © Future)

Quick links

LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1: $1,299.99 $759.99 at AmazonSave $540:

LG gram 14-inch 2-in-1: $1,299.99 $759.99 at Amazon
Save $540: Looking for a portable, super-light, but very capable Windows laptop? Well, this is a cracking option, and with it's Wacom pen compatibility, it's a great choice for students and digital artists alike. I really like that it comes with 16GB RAM (shouldn't all laptops?! MacBook, I'm looking at you!)

View Deal
MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best BuySave $250:

MacBook Air 13 (M2, 2022): $999 $749 at Best Buy
Save $250: This deal is getting better. It was $799 and now it's $50 lower. True, this is the 8GB RAM iteration (16GB should be standard in 2024), but for everyday use, this 13-inch portable laptop is stylish and powerful enough.

View Deal
ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024): $1,499 $1,274.99 at AmazonSave $225:

ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024): $1,499 $1,274.99 at Amazon
Save $225: With its OLED display, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, not to mention Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, this is a frontrunner for laptop of the year here at Creative Bloq. We love it, and if you're into multi-screen versatility, we reckon you will too.

View Deal
MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM)$1,999 $1,799 at AmazonSave $200:

MacBook Pro (M3 Pro, 18GB RAM): $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon
Save $200: OK, that's more like it. 18GB RAM with a M3 Pro chip makes this a snappy option for creatives pros of all types (well, maybe not 3D modellers – you'll want the M3 Max). I've used this laptop, and though it's a lot heavier than the two option above, with that weight come power! Beautiful display, and plenty of grunt. Nice.

View Deal
Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro$399.99 $199 at AnycubicSave $200:

Anycubic Kobra 2 Pro: $399.99 $199 at Anycubic
Save $200: We're stepping away from Amazon for a second (not all the best Prime Day deals are on Amazon, after all). Right now the best deal on one of the best entry-level 3D printers out there, comes direct from the manufacturer. The Kobra 2 Pro is fast, so if you want to get into 3D printing, and see the results right away, this is a great choice.

Price Check: $399.99 $229.99 at Amazon

View Deal
Creality Ender-5 S1: $529 $299 at CrealitySave $230:

Creality Ender-5 S1: $529 $299 at Creality
Save $230: It's the same with the mid-level Ender-5 S1 – the best deal is not to be found on Amazon this year. This model offers speeds of 250mm/s, and has a touchscreen for ease of use. This is one of the biggest saves on one of the best printers we've found so far this Prime Day 2.

Price Check: $349 at Amazon

View Deal
Huion Kamvas Slate 10: $249 $199.20 at AmazonSave 20%:

Huion Kamvas Slate 10: $249 $199.20 at Amazon
Save 20%: This is the new model from Huion, and it's aimed at beginner artists that want to delve into the world of digital art. Our digital art editor Ian Dean owns one, and loves it. It comes with a stand and stylus, with 8GB RAM and a lovely display boasting a 87% Adobe RGB colour gamut.

View Deal
iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,199 at AmazonSave $100:

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024): $1,299 $1,199 at Amazon
Save $100: When it comes to pro digital art tech, the iPad Pro has always been a favourite. At over a grand, this is really only for professionals who want maximum portability in their art making, but with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, it really is a unique canvas.

View Deal
SAMSUNG T7 Shield: $169.99 $109.99 at AmazonSave $60:

SAMSUNG T7 Shield: $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $60: Most digital creatives will want a minimum of 1TB, and that's what you get with the rugged T7 Shield. You also get up to 1050MB/s speeds and a USB 3.2 Gen2 port. It will also withstand dust, water and a drop from a great height.

View Deal

LIVE: Latest Updates

Refresh

Product shot of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, one of the best iPad alternatives

(Image credit: Samsung)

A photo of the Mac Mini represents the new Mac Mini M2

(Image credit: Apple)

A black ASUS ProArt P16 laptop sitting on stone paving

(Image credit: Future)

Xencelabs Pen Display 16

(Image credit: Future)

Punkt MP02

(Image credit: Future/Punkt)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1