These are the 6 Wacom compatible styluses I'd get for Prime Day

The best Prime Day stylus deals have offered up a number of pens I've had my eye for some time, like the STAEDTLER Noris jumbo for
$34.36 $28.50 at Amazon that mimics the look and feel of a traditional pencil.
Below I've rounded up some of the best stylus deals this Prime Day that are compatible with Wacom drawing tablets. It can get a little complex, so I've noted in each mini-review which tablets each works with. A common rule keep in mind is Wacom stylus are forwards compatible, but not backwards.
If you've yet to upgrade your tablet, then read my guide to the best drawing tablet Prime Day deals, or my guide to the best drawing tablets. Many of the stylus below will work with tablets on offer right now.
Wacom compatible Prime Day stylus deals: US
Wacom Pro Pen 3: $129.95 $102.49 at Amazon
Save 21%: The new Pro Pen 3 has a price drop for Prime Day and it's a good one, if you need to upgrade or replace a Wacom stylus. The Pro Pen 3's size, weight and number of buttons can all be customised. This is compatible with .Wacom Movink and Wacom Cintiq Pro.
Price check: $129.95 at Wacom
STAEDTLER Noris jumbo: $34.36 $28.50 at Amazon
Save $5.86: This wooden stylus has the feel of a traditional pencil. Its lager triangle shape makes it great for kids but also easy to use for extended sketching sessions. It features a soft digital eraser at the end of the stylus and 4,096 pressure levels. This is compatible with Movink, Wacom One and other EMR devices.
LAMY AL-Star black EMR Pen: $60 $48 at Amazon
Save 20%: This is modelled in the popular trad art ink pen, making this an ideal stylus for anyone who wants a familiar feel. It only has 4,000 pressure levels, which is still good. This is compatible with Wacom One, Movink and devices supporting EMR technology.
Price check: $58 at Wacom
Samsung Galaxy S24 Pen Ultra: $49.99 $38.80 at Amazon
Save 9%: A small price drop on, what is, Samsung's best stylus and comparable to Wacom's Pro Pen 3 (minus the customisation). Samsung makes use of Wacom's pen tech, so this works with EMR compatible tablets, including Movink and Wacom One.
Lamy Safari Twin Pen: $70 $56 at Amazon
Save 20%: Based on the classic LAMY Safari design, this is an EMR stylus that also features ballpoint pen nib; simply twist the pen to swap between digital and analogue sketching. This has a solid 4,000 pressure levels and LAMY's renowned ergonomic design.
Wacom compatible Prime Day stylus deals: UK
STAEDTLER Noris digital classic: £44 £22 at Wacom
Save 50%: Made from wood, this EMR stylus is designed to look and feel just like a traditional pencil. As well as the shaft, the 0.7 mm nib has been modelled in a traditional pencil too. This stylus was developed in tandem with Wacom, so naturally it works with Wacom EMR devices, including Movink and Wacom One.
Price check: £44.40 £24.14 at Amazon
STAEDTLER Noris digital jumbo: £49.95 £35.99 at Wacom
Save £13.96: This is the newer version of the Classic (above) and features similar specs, but the 'jumbo' is thicker, and triangular in shape for a firmer hold. It has a good 4,096 pressure levels and is compatible with Movink, Wacom One and other EMR devices.
Price check: £49.95 at Amazon
Lamy Safari Twin Pen: £68.44 £57.99 at Amazon
Save 15%: The US price is slightly better, but if you want this unique stylus the UK price drop is still good. This is a 2-in-1 stylus that can switch between traditional ink and digital EMR nibs. It's compatible with Wacom One and other EMR devices, such as Movink.
Price check: £58 at Wacom
Samsung Galaxy S24 Pen Ultra: £47.99 £24
Save 50%: This Samsung stylus makes use of Wacom's EMR tech, so it works with tablets like Wacom One as well as Samsung's devices. It features 4,096 levels of press, a 0.7mm nib and if used with Samsung tablets can make use of 'air gestures' for controlling music and menu swipes.
Price check: £47 at Samsung
