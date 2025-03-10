Live
It's Mario Day! Don't miss the deals, sweepstakes and more: LIVE
Nintendo is pulling all the stops out with discounts on Mario – including Switch games, bundles and a prize trip to Florida!
Happy Mario Day! Yup, it's March 10, which means it's the day of the year that we get to celebrate Nintendo's most beloved character (not up for debate), that little Italian plumber, Mario. With the Switch 2 coming soon (register your interest here), it's a particularly exciting year in the world of Nintendo, so we're expecting lots of treats today.
That means special deals – including this Switch OLED bundle deal we're obsessed with – as well as discounts on Lego sets, Nintendo Online subscription freebies, cheap Switch games and more. There's also a Nintendo sweepstake, which could see you win a trip to Florida! I've rounded up the deals below in the quick links.
Sure, we might have to wait until next month's Nintendo Direct to get any more information on upcoming releases, but there's a ton to celebrate here and we'll be sharing all the Mario happenings as the day continues. We'll also be dropping in our favourite Mario content Creative Bloq has published over the years, from fan remakes to optical illusions and more. Enjoy!
Mario Day celebrations so far
- Win a trip to Super Nintendo World in Universal Epic Universe by heading to My Nintendo and entering for the cost of 10 Platinum Points.
- Nintendo is giving away a free 14-day trial of its Nintendo Switch Online membership (a Nintendo Account is needed to claim). The offer ends March 17th at 11pm PT.
- There's a community challenge starting today (March 7th) for everyone who owns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, where players can win 310 platinum Nintendo points for collectively completing a million laps in the game. Use code 1152-2501-4827 to get started.
- Nintendo has sliced up to $20 off popular Switch titles that feature Mario (typically priced at around $60), as well as other Switch games too.
- There's a new Nintendo Switch OLED Super Mario Bros. Wonder bundle (see below for details), plus discounts on Nintendo/Mario merchandise.
Mario Day deals: quick list
Retailer Mario Day deals
Epic Mario deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
We've summed up the best Switch titles on sale today – most of which have a very tempting $20 off for Mario Day. Put together by our resident Switch expert, Beth, these titles are personally recommended as she has played most of them.
On the list we have Mario vs Donkey Kong, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Odyssey and more.
And how about that trip to Florida? Nintendo is offering the chance for a family of four to head to Super Nintendo World for free! You can enter through My Nintendo at the cost of 10 Platinum points.
At Super Nintendo World, in Universal Epic Universe, Florida, you'll dive deep into Mario World through rides and attractions. Visit Donkey Kong Country and ride in a real Mario Kart. Find out more on the My Nintendo page.
And then there's this one, which was made by a psychologist who has a host of optical illusion and computer science-related content on his YouTube. This one perfectly encapsulates relative motion by playing with the background and foreground to create different effects.
There have also been a couple of truly brilliant Mario optical illusions, and if you know us you'll know we're suckers for that combination.
There's this one which shows Mario running up... or is it down... some stairs. Taken from a Super Mario Bros Super Show episode, this has been causing head scratching for years now. Take a look below and decide which direction you think our plumber friend is heading in.
You can scroll to 13:33 on the episode itself to find out conclusively...
So, Nintendo is offering a free Switch Online trial for three months (usually seven days) But what exactly does that membership get you?
You can play online, with friends or strangers! Added to that there is a library of over 170 Nes, SNES and GameBoy titles, which are all free and available to play with membership. There's also access to the Nintendo Music smart device app, game trials and member benefits like exclusive physical games or digital downloads only available for members!
All in all, it's a great service and this extended free trial let's you discover the benefits for yourself.
As well as looking to what Nintendo is offering us on Mario Day, it's a fun chance to look back at some of our Mario content. First up is this brilliant remake of Super Mario World in 3D – made in Unreal Engine 5. It took a full YEAR to make, and is fantastically crafted.
This is one of our most-read pieces of the year so far, and the enthusiasm for Bobby Ivar's project is widespread across our own article and his YouTube account. See the video of his project above, and head to his YouTube for more brilliant projects.
Do you have an Alarmo? If you're not sure what I mean, it's Nintendo's alarm clock that wakes you up with a choice of five different game sounds. And today Nintendo has released FOUR new tracks to add to your device. You can hear a selection of those sounds as a sample here on Nintendo's Japanese website. We know two of them will be the Bowser Battle, and the Overworld theme. So fun.
The update will be being released later today – just connect your clock to the internet and make sure the software is up to date.
So what else can we find today? Well, Nintendo is running a fun community challenge. If you own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe then you can win 310 platinum Nintendo points for helping to complete a million laps in the game. You can redeem those against select purchases in the Nintendo store. Hurrah! Use code 1152-2501-4827 to get started.
It's-a-me, the live blog creator for this auspicious day – Mario Day!
I'm here today guiding you through all the fun of Nintendo's fair as it brings special discounts, deals, competitions and more for the celebratory day of Mar10 (MarIO – geddit?). We love Super Mario on CB, so we couldn't be happier to be here with you, making sure you don't miss anything that could save you money or bring you joy.
To start, how about a lovely Switch OLED bundle deal for Mario Bros. Wonder? It'll bring you added value to the tune of $67 – and it's a brand new bundle hot off the press. You get the OLED console, the game and a Nintendo Online membership (which has hundreds of games available to play for FREE.
