(Image credit: Future / Nintendo) We've summed up the best Switch titles on sale today – most of which have a very tempting $20 off for Mario Day. Put together by our resident Switch expert, Beth, these titles are personally recommended as she has played most of them. On the list we have Mario vs Donkey Kong, Super Mario RPG, Super Mario Odyssey and more. See our list of top Switch titles on sale now

(Image credit: Nintendo) And how about that trip to Florida? Nintendo is offering the chance for a family of four to head to Super Nintendo World for free! You can enter through My Nintendo at the cost of 10 Platinum points. At Super Nintendo World, in Universal Epic Universe, Florida, you'll dive deep into Mario World through rides and attractions. Visit Donkey Kong Country and ride in a real Mario Kart. Find out more on the My Nintendo page.

And then there's this one, which was made by a psychologist who has a host of optical illusion and computer science-related content on his YouTube. This one perfectly encapsulates relative motion by playing with the background and foreground to create different effects.

There have also been a couple of truly brilliant Mario optical illusions, and if you know us you'll know we're suckers for that combination. There's this one which shows Mario running up... or is it down... some stairs. Taken from a Super Mario Bros Super Show episode, this has been causing head scratching for years now. Take a look below and decide which direction you think our plumber friend is heading in. (Image credit: Saban Productions, DIC Enterprises, Nintendo of America, Sei Young Animation) You can scroll to 13:33 on the episode itself to find out conclusively...

(Image credit: Nintendo) So, Nintendo is offering a free Switch Online trial for three months (usually seven days) But what exactly does that membership get you? You can play online, with friends or strangers! Added to that there is a library of over 170 Nes, SNES and GameBoy titles, which are all free and available to play with membership. There's also access to the Nintendo Music smart device app, game trials and member benefits like exclusive physical games or digital downloads only available for members! All in all, it's a great service and this extended free trial let's you discover the benefits for yourself.

I Spent 1 YEAR Remaking Super Mario World In 3D! - YouTube Watch On As well as looking to what Nintendo is offering us on Mario Day, it's a fun chance to look back at some of our Mario content. First up is this brilliant remake of Super Mario World in 3D – made in Unreal Engine 5. It took a full YEAR to make, and is fantastically crafted. This is one of our most-read pieces of the year so far, and the enthusiasm for Bobby Ivar's project is widespread across our own article and his YouTube account. See the video of his project above, and head to his YouTube for more brilliant projects.

(Image credit: Nintendo) Do you have an Alarmo? If you're not sure what I mean, it's Nintendo's alarm clock that wakes you up with a choice of five different game sounds. And today Nintendo has released FOUR new tracks to add to your device. You can hear a selection of those sounds as a sample here on Nintendo's Japanese website. We know two of them will be the Bowser Battle, and the Overworld theme. So fun. The update will be being released later today – just connect your clock to the internet and make sure the software is up to date.

(Image credit: Nintendo) So what else can we find today? Well, Nintendo is running a fun community challenge. If you own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe then you can win 310 platinum Nintendo points for helping to complete a million laps in the game. You can redeem those against select purchases in the Nintendo store. Hurrah! Use code 1152-2501-4827 to get started.