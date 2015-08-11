Topics

Designers react to the new Penn State Uni logo

Pennsylvania State University has updated its 1980s mark to work in the digital age.

Universities are just like any other company or business in that they need a strong online presence and brand. With a logo that dates back to the 1980s, Penn State University decided it was time to modernise its mark for digital platforms.

While the 80's design has been popular with students and reflects the spirit of the university, it failed to translate well with social media and videos. This left the prestigous establishment with an inconsistent image.

Penn Stte old logo

The 1980's logo did not work on social media or videos

At the start of August, Pennsylvania State University unveiled their new logo. Incorporating the campus' famous Nittany Lion Shrine, it aims to communicate a sense of heritage while looking to the future.

New Penn State logo

The new logo has attracted a lot of controversy

Complete with a new typeface and an expanded colour scheme, the new design is more clear and distinctive. However, the redesign has received a huge backlash from designers online, especially after it was revealed that it cost $128,000.

Although not everyone is up in arms.

What do you think? Is the new lion a roaring success? Let us know in the comments!

