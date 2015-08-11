Designers react to the new Penn State Uni logo

Universities are just like any other company or business in that they need a strong online presence and brand. With a logo that dates back to the 1980s, Penn State University decided it was time to modernise its mark for digital platforms.

While the 80's design has been popular with students and reflects the spirit of the university, it failed to translate well with social media and videos. This left the prestigous establishment with an inconsistent image.

The 1980's logo did not work on social media or videos

At the start of August, Pennsylvania State University unveiled their new logo. Incorporating the campus' famous Nittany Lion Shrine, it aims to communicate a sense of heritage while looking to the future.

The new logo has attracted a lot of controversy

Complete with a new typeface and an expanded colour scheme, the new design is more clear and distinctive. However, the redesign has received a huge backlash from designers online, especially after it was revealed that it cost $128,000.

Dear Penn State: I don’t know how much you paid for that new logo, but your designer needs lessons in kerning. #fontsnobAugust 5, 2015

I think the problem with the new @penn_state logo isn't its design as much as why we spent $128k on changing a logo that didn't look bad.August 8, 2015

Even though it's said to be created by a team of professionals, Penn State's new academic mark is remarkably awful. http://t.co/uD0rm9ssJCAugust 7, 2015

Although not everyone is up in arms.

I really don't see a problem with the new @penn_state logo! It's a modern take on an adaptable school. https://t.co/TD4RFnXHJ1August 6, 2015

