After six years, Instapaper finally gets a logo

The new logo is the app's "first real logo"

Founded in 2008, Instapaper is a popular tool for saving web pages to read later on one's smartphone, e-reader, tablet or desktop computer. The appeal of the service is that it strips out all the visual clutter of the web and leaves you with just the text, in a pure and simple style reminiscent of a quality newspaper.

Given this bare-bones approach, it's perhaps not surprising that they've never really gone to town on a fancy logo design. In fact, they describe the new wordmark they've released today as "Instapaper’s first 'real logo'", admitting that "earlier versions were just our name typed in a serif font".

You can now highlight your favourite quotes to refer back to later

The new logo was commissioned by New Zealander Kris Sowersby under the direction of Justin Van Slembrouck. It launches as the app reached version 3.0, with new features include drag and drop, multiselect editing for easier article management, and text highlighting - with highlights synced across all your devices.

Instapaper has also radically overhauled its website based on user feedback, and the new design is much simpler and cleaner than before.