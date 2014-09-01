Volvo reveals sleek new logo design

New logo: silver version

New logo: Black version

Here are the silver and black versions of the new Volvo logo, created for the car company by Swedish design agency Stockholm Design Lab in collaboration with Tröllback & Company.

The new design is a subtle but important tweak of the defiantly masculine logo created by Bite in 2006 (see below), and continues to evolve the iconic 'Ironmark' symbol first created in 1927.

The old logo: Tweaked but not forgotten

How the 'Iron Mark' has evolved

"Volvo needed a re-design of the iron mark, optimized for communication and versatile for all types of applications," the agency writes on its website. "The logo has been simplified in its purest form and conveys the brand’s vision; to be the world's most progressive and desirable premium car brand."

The all-new, yummy mummy's favourite Volvo XC90 will be the first of the company's cars to carry the new logo design.

Invitation for the new XC90 launch event and new business cards for Volvo Cars

What do you think of the new logo? Tell us in the comments!