Create glitch art with these intricate photo filters

Programming has always been a useful tool for visual artists, but not every artist has the aptitude or inclination to deep dive into coding. Processing is a so-called 'software-sketchbook' that bridges the gap by making digital art tools more accessible.

If you're keen to see what Processing can do, Processor app gives you a taste by transforming your photos into amazing generative art. You can play around by applying filters to your images, or go further and edit the Processing code that controls those filters.

It currently includes a collection of still and animated filters by Processing artist Jerome Herr, and the app creators are looking to expand the selection.

Here are some images that were created in Processor app:

Click through to see more on the Processor app Instagram feed

|~ PCTR

HANDZZZ_____

VANISHD_______

You can see more art created with Processor app on Instagram and Tumblr.

If you're a web designer and want to use Processing on your site, there's a web friendly version at p5js.org.

Head to p5js.org and wiggle your mouse to grow patterns on the page

If you're a Processing artist and you'd like your sketches to be used in the app, contact support@ultralabapps.com to submit your work.

