REVIEW: HTC One X

The HTC One X is the company's flagship device and it looks and feels like it. The design of the phone, with its unibody polycarbonate casing, feels premium and top-end.
It's also really thin. In terms of design, it edges the Galaxy S3, feeling a touch more solid in the hand. It's a very minimalist design with just power, volume rocker and a micro USB slot (and a small hidden sim slot that you pop out just like the iPhone).
This minimalism is somewhat spoilt by the protruding camera at the back and the Beats Audio branding – but it still remains a fine looking device.
Speed
It's also fast. The One X has the fastest processor out of all of the phones here – a quad core 1.5GHz affair. IN A PHONE! The screen is also on a par with the S3 – sharp, bright and incredibly responsive.
The device runs Android 4.0, with HTC's Sense overlay. It's a decent Android skin, if a little whizz-bang and over the top in its animations. You can't help thinking naked Jelly Bean is the way to go – even if you do need to apply a custom ROM (we don't recommend this activity of course, but what's stopping you?).
Camera
Like most smartphones nowadays, the camera on the One X is very good. And some great features like burst mode, and being able to take a photo whilst simultaneously videoing is ace.
Battery life isn't as good as the S3 or Nexus – and the fact you can't swap the battery out is an annoyance.
Price
Free on contract (from £21 per month). Around £350 sim-free.
Specs: HTC One X
- Size: 134.4x69.9x8.9mm
- Weight: 130g
- Screen: Super IPS LCD2 capacitive touchscreen, 720x1280 pixels, 4.7in, 312ppi pixel density
- CPU: Quad core 1.5GHz
- Camera: 8MP, video at 1080p at 24fps
- OS: Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich)
- Storage: 32GB
- Micro SD card slot: No
Scores
- UI: 7/10
- Design: 6/10
- Apps: 8/10
- Features: 8/10