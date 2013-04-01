Behind the scenes of Oz's great and powerful title sequence

We love a good trip to the cinema here at Creative Bloq but we could be forgiven for looking forward to the movie title sequence as much as the film itself. Latest fantasy offering 'Oz: The Great and Powerful' may have received mixed reviews but there's no faulting the opening titles.

The title sequence pays homage to the idea of illusion and history of cinema, taking inspiration from the techniques and styles found in silent movies from filmmakers such as Georges Melies. The sequence was created at reowned Hollywood agency yU+co and was directed by Garson Yu.

Garson explains, “We wanted the art work to look authentic and have a hand-painted quality to it, so all of the individual elements were created with that in mind. Plus, all of the imagery makes reference to the story and the character. Our typography was inspired by look of early circus posters and silent film titles.”

What's your favourite movie title sequence? Let us know in the comments box below!