Review: Star Wars The Force Awakens Incredible Cross-Sections

Even people who have seen the latest Star Wars film multiple times may not realise quite how intricate and carefully thought out each vehicle and spaceship design really was. This book will set them straight.
It delivers exactly what the title promises: detailed cross-sections of 12 vehicles featured in the film, laid out across a series of stunning double-page spreads.
Including everything from Rey's speeder to the First Order's TIE Fighter and the Resistance X-Wing, as well as the Millennium Falcon, these illustrations let you examine minute details such as deflector shields, communications antenna and blaster cannons to your heart's content.
Be warned, though: at just 47 pages, this is a slim volume. And while it takes a comprehensive approach to its subject matter, it doesn't feature any behind-the-scenes detail of how these designs were created by artists. In short, this book is aimed at fans not artists, so only buy this if you're the former as well as the latter.