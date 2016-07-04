Review: Star Wars The Force Awakens Incredible Cross-Sections

For fans, this book is sure to be the sort of intricate dose of artwork that will satisfy their thirst for all things Star Wars. However the slim volume might feel slightly lacking for those looking for more of an artistic insight.

See how the Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs

Even people who have seen the latest Star Wars film multiple times may not realise quite how intricate and carefully thought out each vehicle and spaceship design really was. This book will set them straight.

Iconic spaceships like the famous X-wings get the cross-section treatement

It delivers exactly what the title promises: detailed cross-sections of 12 vehicles featured in the film, laid out across a series of stunning double-page spreads.

Take a peak inside the workings of a First Order TIE Fighter.

Including everything from Rey's speeder to the First Order's TIE Fighter and the Resistance X-Wing, as well as the Millennium Falcon, these illustrations let you examine minute details such as deflector shields, communications antenna and blaster cannons to your heart's content.

The book is a treasure trove of detail for Star Wars fans

Be warned, though: at just 47 pages, this is a slim volume. And while it takes a comprehensive approach to its subject matter, it doesn't feature any behind-the-scenes detail of how these designs were created by artists. In short, this book is aimed at fans not artists, so only buy this if you're the former as well as the latter.