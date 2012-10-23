Watch the first Iron Man 3 trailer!

After the success of Iron Man, Iron Man 2 and the character's appearance in the phenomenal Avengers Assemble, Tony Stark is back in Iron Man 3.

Released this morning following a teaser trailer at the weekend, the first fully Iron Man 3 trailer sees a return of our favourite characters including Don Cheadle's James Rhodes and Gwyneth Paltrow's Pepper Potts.

The Mandarin

It's safe to say that Ben Kingsley's Mandarin looks set to be Stark's nemesis this time around. We couldn't be more excited, as there's plenty of explosions, helicoptor shots and a very upset looking Pepper in the two-minute trailer.

As expected there's a huge visual effects team on board for the film, with experts from the likes of Scanline VFX, The Third Floor, Trixster Film and Digital Domain taking care of compositions, computer graphics and digital sculpting.

Iron Man 3 is set for release on April 26th 2013.