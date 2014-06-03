Claudio Guglieri to speak at Generate New York

We're excited to announce that Claudio Guglieri will deliver a talk on the role of designers at our conference, Generate, on 20 June in New York. He joins a stellar line-up of speakers including Ethan Marcotte, Dave Shea, Karen McGrane and Carl Smith.

Guglieri leads the design department at international digital agency Fantasy Interactive in San Francisco and has directed projects for clients including Google, Kayak, EA, CNN, Nickelodeon, Microsoft, History Channel and Motorola. He's responsible for The Story of Ramayana, The Pattern Library and Escape Flight.

His talk will be about clarifying the role of designers throughout a project timeline. Designers wear many different hats within a project: they research, sketch, conceptualise, coordinate with UX and dev teams, present to clients, implement feedback, schedule milestones, present deliverables and so on. The talk will be a crash course on how these functions sit within the project team, from kick-off meeting to final deliverable. Guglieri will use real examples and you will learn about Fantasy's internal workflows.

Generate New York will take place on 20 June at New World Stages