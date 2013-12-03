Discover new responsive tools in the latest net magazine

Responsive web design is hard: we need tools that have fluid canvases, integrate web fonts and speak in the language of CSS. In this issue Dan Rose takes a closer look at four apps promising to aid responsive design that have managed to separate themselves from the rest.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Matt Griffin and Patrick Fulton outline their three practical strategies for extensible design, Mat Hayward explains how to create a ‘living’ framework with Sass and BEM syntax and Den Odell presents his seven-step plan for writing better JavaScript.

We also have tutorials on creating responsive SVG image maps using transition effects, making a simple animated AngularJS website and building RESTful APIs.

To make our tutorials easier to follow, we've partnered with Tuts+ Premium to bring you exclusive screencasts of tutorials, in both the print and digital editions. Tuts+ Premium is a sister site to the Tuts+ network, and provides high-quality commercial training content. Look out for the video icon throughout the projects.

On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

Get the latest issue of net in your favourite format!

To celebrate the release of the 250th edition of net magazine, we've extended our special subscription offer which gets you two years for the price of one.



Subscribe today and get 26 issues for just £78/$208 – 50% off the cover price! (Click here for US offer.)



This offer ends 7 December.