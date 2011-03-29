Fontsmith partners with Fontdeck

The most popular Fontsmith fonts can now be used on the web, thanks to an exclusive partnership with Fontdeck. The arrangement makes it easy to use the fonts without having to worry about licensing and technical complications.



Six web-optimised font families will be available from the outset: FS Albert, FS Joey, FS Sally, FS Sinclair, FS Lola and FS Me, with more to follow as the partnership progresses. Fontsmith will set the price and Fontdeck will handle the rest. Go here to take a look.



Fontdeck co-founder Jon Tan told us: “It’s ace news that Fontsmith fonts are now available via Fontdeck; they're amazingly talented type designers, and one of my favourite foundries. I’m even more chuffed that Jason Smith’s reasons for joining Fontdeck correspond with the reasons Rich Rutter and I set up Fontdeck in the first place. Fontsmith maintain control of their web fonts to the benefit of web designers, and they also decide how much licences cost, ensuring they can continue to get on with designing superb typefaces. We’ll be adding more Fontsmith web fonts shortly, but in the meantime there’s the likes of FS Me, Lola, and Albert to play with, which is exactly what I’m about to do!”



Jason Smith of Fontsmith said: “With a growing demand for our fonts it is important that we have a platform to display and sell our most popular typefaces. We see Fontdeck as an integral partner rather than simply a service provider; only Fontdeck lets us retain complete control of the quality of our web fonts, and how much web licenses cost. Fontdeck will host and sell our web fonts, letting us continue designing new and exciting typefaces.”



Designer and author Elliot Jay Stocks gave us his take on this news. “I'm thrilled to see Fontsmith arrive on Fontdeck. They're one of the best foundries working in the world today and I've been dying to use their typefaces in my web work for a very long time. I'm particularly looking forward to using my favourite British slab serif FS Clerkenwell, which although not on there yet, is on its way — along with the rest of their library. It's also interesting to see that they're using Fontdeck exclusively as their web font delivery platform; I think these exclusive contracts between foundries and font delivery services will keep competition healthy.”