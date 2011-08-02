Choosing a hosting provider for your personal or business website is a crucial decision, and with more solutions available on the market than ever before, picking one that's perfect for your specific needs can be tough. To help you choose the right hosting provider for you, we’ve created a free, handy hosting directory, sponsored by UKFast, in PDF form that compares the features and prices of the best on the market; simply click on the link below to view.

Download the .net Hosting Directory as a PDF

Browse UKFast's free resource centre, and stay up to date with the latest technology products and services:

Cloud vs dedicated hosting

Both cloud and the more traditional forms of dedicated hosting offer unique features and benefits. But which hosting solution is right for you? This report aims to guide you through the critical points that will enable you to gain a competitive edge through the correct deployment of technology.

www.ukfast.co.uk/cloud-vs-dedicated-report.html

Cloud confusion reigns - how to avoid a cloud disaster

With so many contradictory messages surrounding the merits and vulnerabilities of the cloud, many people are confused and unsure about the best way forward for their business. Find out more about cloud hosting and the types of cloud available in our report and avoid your own cloud disaster.

www.ukfast.co.uk/cloud-confusion-report.html

Cloud security - everything you need to know

Is your data secure in the cloud? Understanding the vulnerabilities of the cloud hosting will help to ensure that your critical business data isn't exposed. Download your free cloud security report now and find out everything you need to know to protect your greatest business asset.

www.ukfast.co.uk/cloud-security-report.html

One minute guide - eliminating online threats

Cybercrime cost the UK economy £27 billion in 2011, this online threat does not only result in a loss of revenue, but also a loss in consumer confidence. With 90% of UK businesses affected by cybercrime in the last 2 years, it is essential to protect your clients from online attacks. Find out how to eliminate online threats now.

www.ukfast.co.uk/eliminating-online-threats.html

Data security protecting your profits

Is your business at risk of an online attack? Everyday another news story is published about yet another business affected by cybercrime. Statistics show that 74% have been affected by cybercrime in some way, and that 42% of those attacks have resulted in financial losses. Understand the risks and take a proactive approach to your online security.

www.ukfast.co.uk/data-security-protecting-your-profits.html