IE10 supports OpenType features

Ligatures, fractions, small caps, numerals, kerning and alternates will display in IE10

IE10 has added support for CSS OpenType markup, so you can use better type in IE10.

The test drive demonstrates how each feature works: mouse over the sample text to see it enhanced with OpenType goodness.

Typographer and Fontdeck co-founder Jon Tan is delighted by the development: "It’s wonderful to see the start of support for OpenType features coming to web fonts in IE10 (thanks, IE team)!

"At the end of last year, at Beyond Tellerrand in Dsseldorf, I talked about some of the expert subsets of stylistic alternates that can be added to sites in a modular way using Fontdeck.

"Later, in the intro to 8Faces #4, I also made a half prediction, half wish, that this year would be the year of OpenType on the Web, and this seems like a fantastic step towards that wish. Here’s to ever-better web typography in 2012!"

Designer Elliot Jay Stocks was keen to underline the significance of the development: "It's extremely exciting to see IE10 supporting OpenType features such as ligatures, swashes, numerals, and small caps. It's exciting when any browser advances typography on the web, but for a browser such as IE — often regarded by web designers as one holding back the web — this is a massive leap forward; for web designers, end users, and of course Microsoft themselves."

Hacker News has a discussion thread in which the new features are debated in detail.

