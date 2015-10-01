Join the Sketch revolution with the new issue of net

Welcome to the Sketch revolution! Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll have noticed this app making headway in the design app space. Brian Hoff is just one of many web and UI designers who recently decided to end their long-term relationship with Photoshop and get into bed with this newcomer. This issue, the net team asked Hoff to share his experiences, compare the features in Photoshop and Sketch, and guide you if you want to make the switch.

Brian Hoff compares the features and tools in Sketch and Photoshop

This issue's fab freebie is a free report on web performance, courtesy of O'Reilly. This 68-page ebook will tell you everything you need to know to become a performance warrior.

In the Projects section, Sara Soueidan explains how to use the GreenSock Animation Platform to supercharge your SVG, and create an animated banner. There's also a guide to building sites with responsive images, and a tutorial that shows you how to live-code your sites with a little help from Chrome's Developer Tools.

Learn how GreenSock Animation Platform can help you boost your SVGs

Elsewhere in the issue, Denise Jacobs chats about the science of creativity, Yesenia Perez-Cruz explains how she started her web design journey with a Christina Aguilera fan site, and Heydon Pickering reveals why he likes playing devil's advocate in his articles.

Steve Fisher walks through the basics of responsive content modelling

Learn how to make your everyday communications completely enchanting