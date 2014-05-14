Jam3 celebrates 10th birthday with mesmerising site

To celebrate its 10th birthday, Toronto-based digital production company Jam3 recently put its website through a major transformation. "The design reflects this change and maturation of our company as we approach our tenth year of business," says talent manager Amanda Westerhout.

"The design is clean and timeless, speaking to our more sophisticated side. It was designed to showcase our portfolio and our three prong approach to work: storytelling, design and technology."

The Jam3 team used a custom WebGL particle engine on its desktop landing page

When arriving on the landing page, it's these three words, which refelect the company's ethos, that users are greeted by, along with a pattern of triangles in the background. But things are not as simple as first appear, which you'll quickly discover. "We know that first impressions matter so we used a custom WebGL particle engine on our desktop landing page," says Westerhout.

"The triangle flurry in the background is made in ThreeJS with custom shaders and specialized physics code. To build and customise the background, interactive tools were made and given to our designers. An automated process translated the custom background into a form that non-WebGL browsers can enjoy."

HTML5 and CSS was used for the solid responsive layouts, and Javascript for the animations

The team also used HTML5 and CSS for the solid responsive layouts, and Javascript for the silky smooth animations seen through the site. Head over to Jam3 and check out the new design, be warned though, the landing page is incredibly addictive!

