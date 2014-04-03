Why arrogance leads to bad design

Last year we held our first ever conference for web designers, with an outstanding speaker line-up that included Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Reiger and Mark Boulton. It was such a great day that this year we're holding two conferences, one in the UK and one in the US.

Following our Generate New York event on 20 June, Generate London 2014 takes place on 26 September, packed with more top stuff from world-class speakers. And tickets go on sale tomorrow!

The first 50 'Early Bird' tickets will be on sale at 9am, each with a massive £100 saving on the full price. To get an email alert reminding you the moment tickets are on sale, sign up here today - because once they're gone, they're gone.

Watch Jonty Sharples

Last year Jonty Sharples of Albion spoke about how our daily lives are peppered with annoyance and that someone, somewhere was responsible for designing that annoyance. Why do so many products and services exist that clearly fail to accomplish their core function? It's due to design arrogance.

In this talk he runs through a number of amusing examples of bad design, before looking at what can be done to combat this industry-wide affliction.