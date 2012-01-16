Last call to enter the 2012 Megas

There are only a few days left to enter the 2012 Guardian Awards for Digital Innovation, celebrating creative achievements and inspiring entrepreneurial spirit within the field of technology.

The Awards are looking for the most innovative new apps and websites; creative digital communications; and technologies for social change. New categories honour the "tech guru of the year", "young innovator of the year", and "best startup business".

An impressive panel of judges, which includes journalist Aleks Krotoski, serial entrepreneur William Reeve and Wonga's Errol Damelin, will consider submissions, and prizes on offer include the rare opportunity of guest editing the MediaGuardian site.

The chair of the judging panel, Dan Sabbagh, Guardian News & Media’s head of media and technology, said: “These awards have championed a variety of digital innovations since 2008. Our past winners are testament to the creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the UK’s digital scene, and with more free-to-enter categories than ever before, I’m looking forward to hearing about the wide range of inspiring projects that are out there. Offering one winner the opportunity to guest edit the MediaGuardian website is a new move for us, and I'm sure this will result in some fascinating issues being covered on our website once the winners are announced."

The deadline for submissions is this Friday, 20 January. For more information and to enter visit guardian.co.uk/megas and follow @guardianmegas on Twitter.