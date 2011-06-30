Mozilla lures startups with Web FWD

Web FWD seeks to foster innovation on the web

Web FWD (pronounced Forward) is an initiative to help small teams build products with open web traits. Successful applicants will get to work on their product at one of Mozilla's offices for four weeks at a time, getting coaching and mentorship from an elite squad of web experts. Mozilla will even pick up the tab for accommodation.



Mozilla is interested in projects that will help to build a better web by enabling people to own and control their data and identity, and to connect easily and on their own terms with people and content.



Applicants need to have a rough shell of a product ready to demonstrate, and can apply any time as it's a rolling process. You can see a list of the amazing mentors on this project at webfwd.org/en-US/mentorship.



Chris Heilmann, principal developer evangelist for Mozilla, and project mentor, told us: "I am incredibly excited about this project and happy to be a part of it.



"I truly believe that open web technologies are the future and I had a hard time bringing that across to startups when mentoring in other programs like Seedcamp or Launch48. With the startups sitting in the Mozilla office and living and breathing the culture there we have a great chance to build amazing products that are not only focused on making a quick buck but really change the life of their users.



"I remember the first time I came to Mountain View and was greeted with a big dinosaur with a phone, working wireless, some sofas and an open kitchen with snacks, drinks and a coffee machine as the main entrance. I knew then that this is a place where I can relax, stay and build things and I knew that I am welcome to ask questions. I'll do my best to help the ideas of the people participating in Web FWD grow, and who knows what awesome will come out of it?"