net magazine reveals top CSS tips

CSS has been with us for a long time now, but there are still new tricks and techniques to get excited about. In this issue Craig Grannell has assembled 25 favourite tips from some of the top CSS experts in the industry that are sure to challenge and inspire you.

Our interview this month is with none other than Ethan Marcotte, the person who coined the term "responsive web design" in his A List Apart article in 2010. He spoke to Martin Cooper about the origins of those ideas, designing sustainably and responsibly, and what he's going to do next.

We also have fantastic advice from Tom Dougherty, whose feature on working with clients sets out a process that will help you avoid common trouble spots. In our tutorial section we look at using ems for better responsive websites, creating icons in Fireworks, writing a custom Yeoman generator to for working faster on big projects, using pixi.js for 2D rendering, and more. On top of all that, we have our usual mix of inspirational new work, practical advice, informed analysis and thought-provoking comment.

How to get hold of net issue 253