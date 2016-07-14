New issue of net out now: use tomorrow's techniques today

net #283 - on sale now

Every week seems to welcome a new batch of exciting new APIs. This issue, the net team asked Microsoft Edge's Patrick Kettner to list seven killer APIs – from Font Loading to Service Workers and Scroll Snap Points – sure to make your life as a web pro much easier, and improve the experience for your users.

'What about everyone on older browsers?' I hear you ask. Fear not – Kettner has also listed some handy fallbacks to make sure everyone can play along.

2 top freebies: CodePen trial and video course

CodePen is the industry's favourite frontend playground, and readers this issue can unlock the Pro features for free with an exclusive three-month trial!

Plus, flip to the Second Feature, where Tim Holman runs through eight hidden CodePen gems you never knew about.

Explore the web's favourite frontent playground with a free Pro trial

Everyone knows web performance is important, but perhaps you haven't quite mastered it yet. In the Project's section, you'll find a guide to how to integrate performance testing into your workflow. Plus, boost your learning with free access to Mijingo's Web Performance course, worth $19.99!

Elsewhere in the mag ...

The team chat to Jeff Veen, co-founder of TypeKit and a key figure in web analytics, about how he made the journey from fonts to finance

Your guide to using Service Workers to serve content when your users are offline

Go behind the scenes to find out how Leo Burnett Melbourne created Reword, a spellchecker-style tool to help tackle online bullying

Learn how to prototype and interactive app in Atomic

10 golden rules to remember when creating responsive SVGs

Get started with Service Workers

Learn how to make your SVGs work for all devices

