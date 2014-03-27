This responsive ecommerce site really understands its audience

This ecommerce website for Bold & Noble demonstrates a seriously well-hacked and customised theme using the Shopify platform.

Marcus Taylor, director at Taylor / Thomas, says the budget was a big part of choosing an off-the-shelf product, adding that, "Shopify integration was the toughest bit, but the site had to be responsive, we knew that from the start ... and there's always going to be hurdles with off the shelf products."

The clients are both designers themselves and worked closely with Taylor / Thomas to hand create all the illustrations and iconography on the site. "It was so important that their personal story flowed through the whole site, and that it wasn't just showing products," adds Taylor.

The balance they've created between those illustrations, the clean layout and photography really works. The carefully art directed product shots always show the merchandise in context.

Taylor / Thomas has really understood the Bold & Noble audience. The site shows how important a collaborative relationship is to web design. If photography is considered alongside copy, design, information architecture and development then you get results like this.

Words: Ros Horner

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 250.