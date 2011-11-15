Save the date: Apps World Europe

Apps World Europe brings together businesses, developers, app store owners and device manufacturers for two days covering every aspect of the apps ecosystem, from development to marketing. The developer track is free to attend.



There will be talks from over 150 industry experts, including people from Rovio Mobile, Opera, Mozilla, Layar, Spotify and Intel.



There's a free two-track developer zone with talks on topics including building apps for Android and bada; an Intel Application Lab and workshops on pitching for funding to launch your app. There's also a full day dedicated to building TV apps with a talk from Patrick H. Lauke, web evangelist at Opera. You can register here to get a free pass for the developer sessions and the exhibition.



There are also business and marketing tracks, which include talks on apps for small businesses; banking apps; how to market and monetise your app and content strategy for publishing apps.



There will also be several speed networking sessions so you can get to meet like-minded folk.



Access to the full conference is £395 per day, but you can save 15% by using the code NET15. Click here for tickets.