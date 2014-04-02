Syd Lawrence on why coding should still be fun

Last year we held our first ever conference for web designers, with an outstanding speaker line-up that included Oliver Reichenstein, Stephanie Reiger and Mark Boulton. It was such a great day that this year we're holding two conferences, one in the UK and one in the US.

Following our Generate New York event on 20 June, Generate London 2014 takes place on 26 September, packed with more top stuff from world-class speakers. And tickets go on sale this Friday, 4 April.

The first 50 'Early Bird' tickets will be on sale at 9am, each with a massive £100 saving on the full price. To get an email alert reminding you the moment tickets are on sale, sign up here today - because once they're gone, they're gone.

Watch this great talk from last year

One of the most entertaining and engaging talks of the day came from Syd Lawrence of We Make Awesome Sh.it. He spoke about how many coders started programming as a hobby, and for some this sense of passion and fun has been lost now that it's their job. He emphasised the importance of having fun with your job, and provided some inspiration for how this can be acheived.