Voting open for the net awards 2014

Ready, steady... VOTE!

We are excited to announce the longlist has now been selected for the 15th annual net awards.

With a record breaking number of nominations this year, the long-running awards organised by net magazine really is set to be the biggest and best yet.

The net team has selected 10 nominees per category to go through to the public voting stage, from over 2,000 nominations.

We now need your help to decide the final five nominees per category that will make the shortlist and be submitted to our expert judging panel. Then the final decision will be made by a panel of industry experts and the winners will be revealed at a lavish ceremony in London’s Grand Connaught Rooms on 9 May.

Check out who has made the longlist and vote for your favourites over here.