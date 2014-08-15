Topics

Why console browsers should be a big deal for web designers

Frontend developer Anna Debenham is to speak at Generate London on 26 September 2014.

If want to know about what's important in web design right now, you speak to Anna Debenham. A freelance front-end developer based in Brighton in the UK, she is a technical editor for A List Apart, co-producer of 24 ways, and was net magazine's Young Developer of the Year in 2013. Last year she wrote a book about front-end style guides. And when she's not playing on them, she's busy testing the browsers in game consoles.

While the proliferation of different screen-sizes is an issue that's at the front of most web designers' minds, designing for game consoles rarely gets a look-in. But this is a mistake, says Debenham, because a massive 19 per cent of people in the UK access the internet using a console.

In her talk at Generate London Anna Debenham will explain why it's time to look beyond desktop, mobile and tablet browsers.

Browsing on a console presents us with new challenges, such as designing for the 10-foot UI (interfaces designed to be usable at a distance of 10 feet), and building sites that could be interacted with using voice, gestures, a second-screen, or using a d-pad. Considering how your site will be used by people browsing from a console will not only benefit your current users, but will also prepare you for the impending onslaught of internet-enabled devices.

