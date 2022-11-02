These 1980s fonts are a typography nerd's dream

By Daniel Piper
published

No room for minimalism here.

While Twitter might be a somewhat controversial topic right now thanks to a certain new CEO, it can still offer up delights from the worlds of art and design. And this archive of 1980s fonts is exactly that.

Twitter account @y2k_aesthetic (opens in new tab) has shared some scans from Logotypes of the World, a book by Yasaburo Kuwayama, published in 1987, featuring dozens of retro treats. And it's easy to see how they've influenced later font styles. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best free fonts.)

Image 1 of 4
1980s fonts
(Image credit: Yasaburo Kuwayama)

Even in these three pages, there are some familiar fonts on display, including Moore Computer (opens in new tab) which was all the rage in the 70s and 80s. "This is so cool, it reminds me of Cyberpunk 2020 and its retro-futuristic fonts," one Twitter user comments, while another typography fan adds, "This is like diamonds to the eyes." 

In today's world of flat design and minimalism, it's always fun to take a look at some unashamedly ostentatious typography. For more examples, take a look at the best retro fonts available to download now.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles