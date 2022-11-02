These 1980s fonts are a typography nerd's dream

While Twitter might be a somewhat controversial topic right now thanks to a certain new CEO, it can still offer up delights from the worlds of art and design. And this archive of 1980s fonts is exactly that.

Twitter account @y2k_aesthetic (opens in new tab) has shared some scans from Logotypes of the World, a book by Yasaburo Kuwayama, published in 1987, featuring dozens of retro treats. And it's easy to see how they've influenced later font styles. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best free fonts.)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Yasaburo Kuwayama ) (Image credit: Yasaburo Kuwayama ) (Image credit: Yasaburo Kuwayama ) (Image credit: Yasaburo Kuwayama )

Even in these three pages, there are some familiar fonts on display, including Moore Computer (opens in new tab) which was all the rage in the 70s and 80s. "This is so cool, it reminds me of Cyberpunk 2020 and its retro-futuristic fonts," one Twitter user comments, while another typography fan adds, "This is like diamonds to the eyes."

In today's world of flat design and minimalism, it's always fun to take a look at some unashamedly ostentatious typography. For more examples, take a look at the best retro fonts available to download now.

