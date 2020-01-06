2020 letterpress calendar is the most beautiful thing you'll see all day

The start of a new year and decade can only mean one thing. Yes, it's time for some new stationery – hurrah! If you've not yet managed to find a 2020 calendar you like the look of, you're in the right place. As calendars go, they don't come better than this stunning letterpress design.

The Mr Cup creative manifesto letterpress calendar is the brainchild of Fabian Barral aka Mr Cup. Available in two editions (standard and deluxe), this calendar design is a thing of a beauty. The deluxe version is fully hot oil printed on dark papers, and the standard has a hot oil printed front cover, with each month's design letterpress printed on light papers.

There's something so appealing about the tactile nature of letterpress. The design is stunning but more than anything we just want to run our hands over it. (If you're not so bothered about physical calendars, see our best calendar apps.)

For this collaborative effort, Barral enlisted the help of 11 graphic designers and typographers to create unique works for each calendar month. An annual project, this year's edition features exclusive designs by Scotty Russell, Srdjan Vidakovic, Nikki Mihalik, Viktor Baltus, Cody Petts, Jason Carne, Reno Orange, Salih Kucukaga, Jef Millotte, Kelsy Stromski and Benjamin Charles.

Image 1 of 12 January's inspiring design by letter artist Scotty Russell (Image credit: Mr Cup)

Image 2 of 12 Words of motivation from Refinery 43 director Kelly Stromski (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 3 of 12 A beautiful reminder from designer Srdjan Vidakovic (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 4 of 12 April's flowery offering comes from designer Nikki Mihalik (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 5 of 12 A standout design for May from creative director Benjamin Charles (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 6 of 12 The clock is ticking, says designer Cody Petts (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 7 of 12 Lettering artist Jason Carne reminding us all that normal is overrated. (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 8 of 12 Designer Reno Orange's gorgeous gold print (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 9 of 12 Recognise how amazing you are, and this print is from designer Salih Kucukaga (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 10 of 12 Designer Jef Millotte's eye-catching October print (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 11 of 12 Lettering artist and illustrator Viktor Baltus with the penultimate design (Image credit: Mr Cup) Image 12 of 12 Fabian Barral aka Mr Cup ending the year in style (Image credit: Mr Cup)

If it's motivation you're after in 2020, having this hung on your wall is sure to help. The combination of quality craftsmanship and printed words of wisdom are guaranteed to inspire you all year round.

You can buy both editions of the letterpress calendar via the Mr Cup online shop.

