29 drawing hacks to help you draw like pro

Learning to draw can feel like a super-serious process, with hours spent studying complicated tutorials. But, every now and then a less involved option pops up that'll put a spring in your step – and we've got a zinger for you. This YouTube video below whizzes through a whopping 29 'drawing hacks', covering everything from drawing a fancy ballgown to a water droplet, a pair of hands to a flamingo. It's a real whistle-stop tour through a vast range of categories.

Though this video is labelled 'for teens', we don't think these tips are limited to budding artists under 20. There are some decent hacks here, perfect for those wanting to flex their sketching muscles with a fun five-minute challenge, or even to add a whole new skill to those still learning. If you'd like to dive a bit deeper into some sketching know-how, see our post outlining the best how to draw lessons around.

The 14-minute video from Five Minute Crafts TEENS moves pretty fast, so you'll want to have the pause button handy. Though many of the comments on YouTube are bemoaning the fact these hacks are harder than hacks should be, we like the challenge they present. With universal techniques deployed such as grids, using rulers and wireframes, the skills presented here are transferrable to sketching a range of different things – though you'll need to research them a bit more to truly understand them, of course (our pencil drawing techniques post could help with that).

Or, if you feel it has little to offer you as a seasoned pro or experienced hobbyist, you may have an actual teen in your life who would enjoy the ride. After all, if more artists had seen this video early on then maybe even this botched sculpture restoration would have been more of a success.

