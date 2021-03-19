4K TV deal: Save $100 on this amazing Hisense 75" screen

Good news if you’re looking for a great deal on a new Smart TV, especially one with great resolution and voice compatibility. That's because this weekend you can get the Hisense 75" Class H65 Series TV for only $699.99 over at Best Buy.

That's $100 off the 75-inch Smart TV, which comes with 4K resolution and Google voice assistance. It's a great price for anyone wanting a 4K TV or a Smart TV compatible with Android. The included Google Assistant will come as the cherry on top of this particularly sweet deal.

For more great deals on 4K screens for PCs instead of television screens, keep an eye on our best 4K monitor roundup post which features huge savings on Dell, LG and other Samsung displays.

The best TV deals today: US

Hisense 75" 4K TV: $799.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $100: The Hisense 75" Class H65 Series set is a fantastic large Smart screen with glowing 4K resolution. Stream your favourites on Netflix, Disney+ and more with Google Assistant.

Hisense 55" 4K TV: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $55: This 55-inch Smart 4K TV from the same Hisense range is the perfect screen for smaller living rooms. You can also stream all your binge faves with its preloaded film and TV apps. View Deal

The best TV deals today: UK

LG 75-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV: $1299 £874 at AO

Save £425: An incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen TV, as this LG 75-inch set goes on sale for almost 50 per cent off. That gets you a huge 4K UHD TV for half the normal price!

LG BX 55" OLED TV: $1,299.99 £999 at Argos

Save £200: 30 per cent off LG's flagship OLED screen? Now that's a bargain. This 55-inch TV comes with infinite contrast ratio, webOS smart platform and even Dolby Atmos audio support.

Still looking for a great deal? Here are some more fantastic deals on top quality Smart 4K TVs, wherever you are in the world...

