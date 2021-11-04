55-inch TV now just $228 in killer early Black Friday deal

Retailers are throwing out the rule book this November, and starting Black Friday deals earlier than ever, as this Walmart TV deal proves: buy the TCL 55-inch 4K smart TV for only $228! It's a stunning price on a quality TV, and one to rival any TV deal we reported on last year's official Black Friday weekend.

As part of an early push, Walmart has classified this deal under 'Black Friday deals, revealed!' and we're seeing several retailers already declare that current deals will not be bettered over the official Black Friday weekend. This means if you're after a great TV, and don't want to worry about waiting for better deals down the line, you can rest assured - this is a bonafide Black Friday deal (just a few weeks early).

Best early Black Friday 4K TV deals: US

TCL 55-inch 4K TV: $379 $228 at Walmart

Save $151: Right now the smaller TCL 43-inch 4K TV is selling for $280 over at Best Buy, so to get this bigger 55-inch TV at under that - just $228 - is a fantastic find. It's not often we find 55-inch, 4K TVs for under $300, and to get it under $230 is super rare, so it won't last long.

Insignia 55-inch 4K smart TV Insignia 55-inch 4K smart TV: $549.99 $369.99 at Best Buy

Save $180: Insignia is Best Buy's own TV brand, so they sell at competitive prices all rear round. You can also get pretty great deals on them, and that includes this great $180 discount on the 55-inch 4K model.

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Want something a little smaller, but still super sharp quality? This 32-inch smart TV (Fire), is currently going for under $150. We rate Insignia (Best Buy-owned) as a solid TV brand, but take note this is not a 4K TV. Great secondary TV choice.

Best early Black Friday 4K TV deals: UK

HISENSE 50-inch 4K QLED TV: £699 £449 at Currys

Save £250: This deal is as good as anything we saw over peak Black Friday last year. Save £250 on a 4K, QLED TV over at Curry's. And this is a recent 2021 model, which was retailing at £699 in June this year. A cracking deal.

Not found what you want? Here are some other deals on TVs wherever you are in the world...

